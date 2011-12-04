Jobs up for grabs in LDA, WASA

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have invited applications from eligible candidates for filling vacant posts. LDA has invited applications for recruitment on various posts of BPS-1 to 14 by December 20. These jobs include 20 vacancies of office assistants, 20 posts of stenographers, eight jobs of sub-engineer (civil) and two each of sub-engineer electrical as well as mechanical. Applications have also been invited for filling posts of nurse, assistant security officer and drivers. All recruitments will be made on contract basis for three years, which would be extendable on satisfactory performance. WASA, which is a subordinate organisation of LDA, has also invited applications for filling posts of different cadres in BPS-1 to 11 for overcoming shortage of operational staff. These posts include 20 junior accounts assistant, 30 junior clerk/ typist, 28 junior pump operators, 10 security guards, 28 sewer men, 30 assistant pipe fitters and jobs in other fields.

LDA to auction 26 plots on 19th: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has scheduled auction of 26 commercial plots, situated in its various housing schemes, for December 19. Public utility sites reserved for setting up schools, dispensaries and community centres in approved private housing schemes will also be auctioned on the occasion. The auction will be held at the LDA Community Centre, 239-A New Muslim Town and proceedings will start at 10am.