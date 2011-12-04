Air University holds seminar on English literature

The faculty of social sciences, Air University, Islamabad, organised a two-day seminar on ‘Pakistani English Literature in Local and Global Context’. Dr David Waterman, Universite de La Rochelle, France, and co-editor of online journal “Pakistanniat” was invited as a resource person to speak on English literature produced by Pakistani authors.

Dr Waterman chose to dilate upon the works of four famous Pakistani fiction writers: In the City by the Sea by Kamila Shamsie, The Wasted Vigil by Nadeem Aslam, Mohsin Hamid’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist and HM Naqvi’s Home Boy. The themes which were mirrored through their works ranged from identity, both personal and political, to the notion of “constituency” or membership in a group, fragmented interdependence and contact zones.

On the first day, the session started with introductory remarks by Dr Mubina Talat, chair, Department of Humanities, Air University, followed by welcome address by Air University VC Dr Ijaz Ahmad Malik. Other dignitaries, who spoke on the occasion, included: Fatima Jinnah University Vice Chancellor Dr Samina Amin Qadir and National Language Authority Chairman Dr Anwar Ahmad.

Later, Dr Waterman was invited to throw light on the works of Kamila Shamsie, In the City by the Seaside, and Nadeem Aslam’s The Wasted Vigil. The talk generated a lot of interest in the audience who later asked questions as well commented on the various propositions presented by Dr Waterman regarding works of Pakistani authors.

On the second day, the talk focused on the works of Mohsin Hamid’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist and HM Naqvi’s Home Boy. The seminar concluded with a closing ceremony. Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Dr Riaz Hassan awarded certificates to the participants and presented a monument to Dr Waterman.