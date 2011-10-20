Experts highlight importance of franchising

An interactive session entitled “Self Employment Opportunities for Youth” was held here at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Islamabad on Thursday. The event was organised by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Leadership, a joint initiative of SME Business Support Fund (BSF), Ministry of Finance and SZABIST, Islamabad, The purpose of the event was to equip students, professionals with skills required to benefit from franchising and other business opportunities available in Pakistan.

Talking on the occasion, SME Business Support Fund CEO Syed Saquib Mohyuddin said that entrepreneurship offered brighter prospects for youngsters as compared to public or private sector jobs.

He was of the view that it was basically the vision and creativity of the students and young professionals which could drive them towards success and prosperity through the tool of entrepreneurship. SME Business Support Fund DMG Muhammad Usman A. Khan, Brands International GM Abdul Rehman and SE Consultants GM Asim Mushtaq also shared their experiences with the participants about guidelines and information needed to become successful entrepreneurs. The experts highlighted the importance of franchising as being entrepreneurs, franchising opportunities in Pakistan and sectors offering successes. The event was attended by a large number of students, entrepreneurs and representatives of different organisations including, Telenor, Agha Khan Foundation, Shifa International, Century Insurance and many other private companies.