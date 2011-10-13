PMDC to oversee Pakistani doctors’ employment in KSA

The Saudi government has expressed the desire that Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) be made a focal point for dealing with matters related to employment of Pakistani doctors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The KSA government has also demanded that the PM&DC should oversee the tours of professors visiting the KSA to impart training and deliver lectures in the medical universities there, said a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

The council’s registrar, Dr Ahmad Nadeem Akbar, has written a letter in this regard to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informing about their willingness to accept the responsibility of handling these matters. Dr Nadeem has proposed to hold a meeting of the PM&DC, the Saudi Consulate in Pakistan, the relevant Saudi authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the M.E director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the matters further.

“As per the protocol of PM&DC, the credentials of all the doctors are verified by the council before they are registered by the council and all necessary information in this regard is available with PMDC’s Credentials and Verification Section which can be provided readily thus securing the jobs of the Pakistani doctors in Saudi Arabia,” Akbar wrote in the letter. It is pertinent to mention the decision to make PM&DC the focal point was taken in a meeting of the Saudi health minister and Pakistani ambassador in Saudi Arabia. Then the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the PM&DC to act as focal point for dealing with the matters related to the employment of Pakistani doctors and visiting professors in Saudi medical universities.