Ranveer essays seven roles in ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’

Here’s some good news for all those female fans of Ranveer Singh, who made a big splash in Bollywood in his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baraat’. After wooing movie buffs with his acting prowess in his very first film, the lanky young actor is all set to don seven avatars in his second film ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’. Apparently, the actor believes in accepting challenges and which is why he has taken a huge risk by doing a film where in he will be seen portraying seven different roles.

Expressing how difficult it was to essay seven different roles in a single film, Ranveer said, “I’ve had trouble sleeping. During the making, my mind was racing far ahead of my body, trying to get into the hearts and minds of the various characters. The only way I could do such a film was by immersing myself completely into it. Since it involved playing seven characters, each one very different from the other; the experience was like doing seven to eight films at the same time.”