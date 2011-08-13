Samsung’s ultimate business notebook

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, a global leader in digital media and digital convergence technologies, has recently introduced the Samsung Series 6 business notebook which is fully equipped with high security and superior durability features for ultimate peace of mind.

“At Samsung we manufacture up to 75 per cent of our notebook components, using stringent quality control so we are confident our products offer maximum performance and reliability. The Samsung Series 6 notebook is an important addition to our notebook portfolio as Samsung strives to become one of the top three notebook vendors by the end of 2012.