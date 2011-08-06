Stolen Vehicle Information System launched

In order to facilitate citizens in the verification of vehicles and the identification of stolen vehicles, the capital police launched a Stolen Vehicles Information System (SVIS) on Saturday.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Bani Amin inaugurated the SVIS, while Senior Superintendent of Police Tahir Alam Khan, SP Industrial Area Ishaq Warraich, ASP Shakir Shahid and other officials were also present on the occasion.

“The capital police have uploaded the data of over two hundred thousand vehicles from across the country on the SVIS. The system can verify the details of vehicles within seconds,” said Amin on the occasion.

The IGP said that another facility offered by SVIS was that the status of any vehicle could be known by sending the chassis number or engine number of a vehicle to 8521 via SMS.

Moreover, he added that if the engine or chassis number of a vehicle were sent via SMS to 8582, the sender would receive all the details of a vehicle.

Amin said that Islamabad police had signed an agreement with Digital Seal Pvt Ltd by virtue of which the SMS service had been developed.

Amin said he hoped the introduction of this system would curb car theft and increase convenience for vehicle owners.

He added that earlier people had to visit a rescue 15 office for the verification of their vehicle after purchase, whereas now the procedure could be easily completed via phone.

“After the verification of vehicles through SVIS, Rescue 15 sends the updated data to all police pickets,” he said.

Talking to reporters, the IGP said the capital police had brought under control the rising menace of car theft in the city. “Police have recently arrested some stolen car middlemen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Amin further said that the capital police had taken disciplinary action against 125 police officials of Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on charges of institutional negligence.