AIOU to start admissions to MBA from Aug 1

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to offer admissions in 3.5 years Master of Business Administration (MBA) with four specialisations (HRM, Marketing Management, Banking & Finance and Information Technology Management) from August 1, 2011. This was announced by Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi, director admissions, Allama Iqbal Open University. He said applicants having 14 years of education, BA/B.Sc/B.Com/BBA)/Associate Degree Programmes 2 years) from an HEC-recognised institution with at least 2nd division (45% marks) would be eligible to apply. He said that this programme had been designed to enhance the management and managerial skills of bottom to top management. The MBA (3.5) programme would be offered through approved study centres while the MS programme would be monitored and controlled centrally at the main Campus, Islamabad.