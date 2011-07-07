UHS to launch 2-year masters programme

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore is going to launch a 2-year masters degree programme in Health Professions Education (MHPE) this year.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Malik Hussain Mubbashar nominated Professor Abdul Majeed Chaudhry as the course director during the 56th meeting of the UHS Advanced Study and Research Board, which was held on Thursday. Addressing members of the board, Majeed said that the programme is meant for all those health professionals who are working as teachers in medical institutions or those who want to pursue a full-fledged career in medical education. Mostly distance based, the programme is designed for health professionals who want to better prepare for educational leadership rules.

The online format of the programme, where learning material will be sent to students by e-mail, would allow professionals to pursue their degrees while continuing full-time jobs. There will be four contact periods of 15 days each in the 2-year degree programme. During these contact periods, there will be different types of sessions, interactive lectures, group discussion, self study periods and projects.

Those people possessing MBBS or BDS degrees with one-year house job experience and BS Nursing with 3 years experience will be eligible to apply. The UHS will engage local and foreign faculty for the programme. Books and other reading material will also be provided by the university.

“The on-line option would allow students to participate in the MHPE programme using a computer and an internet connection. Course schedules, assignments and readings will be published on the web”, Majeed said adding that assessments would be both formative and summative. In each module, participants are expected to obtain at least a GPA of 3 out of 4, he said.

The professor said that it is for the first time that a masters degree programme in health professions education is being launched in Punjab. The board also considered the following synopsis for registration of students in various postgraduate courses:

