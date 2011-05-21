Consumer court seeks reply from Tollington market pet trader

A consumer court on Saturday sought reply from a Tollington Market pet trader who allegedly delivered a Pakistani cat instead of a Persian to citizen Aleza. Aleza filed an application against Tollington Market pet trader Muhammad Salim for recovery of Rs 50,000 as damages. Separately, Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Hanif Sheikh issued arrest warrants of Muhammad Ali Gardee, involved in manufacturing and using forged general power of attorney in court proceedings. The magistrate issued the warrant during the hearing of a complaint filed by brother of the accused, Yousaf Gardee. According to details, Ali belongs to a rich family and established the Gardee Trust in Lahore.

Yousaf Gardee filed a private complaint, through Taffazul Rizvi, for initiating proceedings against his brother for manufacturing false and forged general power of attorney and using it in judicial proceedings to acquire a succession certificate to illegally acquire properties of their late mother. Ali failed to appear before the judicial magistrate despite several notices. The next hearing of the case will be held on June 1. Also on Saturday, an accountability court extended the judicial remand of Imtinan Saeed Advocate, Omeed Ayyaz Mehmood and Faisal Rasheed involved in embezzling Rs 140 million, obtained from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as loan through fake documents until June 4.

Accused Mehmood was manager of NBP Lytton Road Branch while Saeed was legal counsel of the bank. Saeed and Rasheed established five companies including Paragon Leather, Imperial Chemicals, Ikhlaq Traders, Y2K Traders and Copier Traders. The accused acquired five different loans on fake documents in name of their firms from NBP Lytton Road Branch worth Rs 140 million and embezzled the amount afterwards.

Mehmood granted three loans worth Rs 100 million against fake collaterals. He also issued the loans without verifying the documents of the properties attached with the loans. The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to file the reference against accused by the next date of hearing. An accountability court on Saturday summoned Shabbir Asghar, Majeed Asghar and their sister Iffat Asghar for June 7, to record their statements in a reference filed against their father former police inspector Muhammad Asghar who purchased a number of properties worth of millions rupees in name of his offspring by corruption.

According to details, a reference has been filed in an accountability court against Asghar on charges of making illegal assets in his name and in name of his sons Shabbir, Majeed and daughter Iffat. The accused joined Punjab Police as constable on January 1, 1963 and retired as an inspector in May 2003. Prior to joining police, he had 10 kanals and 19 marlas agricultural and 12 kanals and 4 marlas commercial land while his wife owned 11 kanals of land.

During 1985-2005, his savings were Rs 10.397 million while he spent Rs 40.650 million. The accused purchased a plot measuring 1 kanal 5 marlas at Mouza Ganj Klan in name of his wife for Rs 27,000 and sold it for Rs 48,000. Asghar purchased a plot measuring 10 marlas at Mouza Ganj Klan for Rs 20,000 and sold it for Rs 0.12 million. The former inspector purchased several properties in name of his sons Shabbir and Majeed including a 13 marlas plot at Mouza Ganj Klan for Rs 0.66 million, a 2.2 kanals plot in Sanda Kalan for Rs 0.29 million and constructed a double-story building on it by spending Rs 10.12 million. The property was acquired by the National Highway Authority (NHA) for constructing the Ring Road.

Asghar also purchased a plot measuring 1.3 kanal in Shahzad Street, Umer Park for Rs 1.04 million and constructed a double-story commercial building on it by spending Rs 10.12 million. He also purchased a nine marla plot in Umer Park for Rs 0.47 million, a five marla plot at Moula Bakhsh Chowk for Rs 0.28 million, a five marla plot at Moula Bakhsh Chowk for Rs 0.22 million, a nine marlas plot in Gulshan-e-Riaz Colony for Rs 63000 and constructed a double-story house on it by spending Rs 2.614 million and gifted it to his daughter Iffat.

Asghar purchased two plots in Umer Park worth Rs 63000 per plot in name of his son Shabbir and constructed a double-story commercial building on it spending Rs 8.28 million. The accused also purchased a plot measuring 16 marlas in Umer Park for Rs 0.81 million in name of his son Majeed. He also purchased a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number LRH-5300 on lease by paying Rs 1.2 million to the Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) and paid Rs 99,750, as down payment in this regard.