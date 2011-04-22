I am a student of Karachi University. As academics play an important part in a country’s welfare and development, our examination system should be improved as it needs amendments badly.

The present examination system is horrible. For science students at inter level, this system poses as an insufferable problem. The students have to prepare three practical notebooks (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Computer Sciences) in two years. This two years’ hard work only gives them two marks in the final exam.

The examination centres are mainly government schools which are awfully dilapidated and have a lack of fans and tube lights. The invigilators, some despite being strict, can’t stop the students from cheating. Some of them actually help students copy answers. In this way, deserving students don’t get as many marks as those who have cheated.

The question sheets are also filled with spelling mistakes which causes confusions in students. Bribery is used to increase a student’s marks. People track the examiners and pay them for awarding good marks to a student.

Examination centres should be improved. Staff with impeccable character must be appointed. Rules should be made strict. Time limit must be made flexible i.e., a student should be allowed as much time as one requires for completing the exam. This might prove helpful for the prosperity of our country.

SYED DANIYAL ALI

Karachi