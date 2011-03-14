Education for all?

Nobel laureate and The New York Times columnist Paul Krugman recently began an article on education by paraphrasing the opening line of Jane Austens Pride and Prejudice: It is a truth universally acknowledged that education is the key to economic success. Of course, one has to be able to read, and one has to read a lot to get the reference. In Pakistan, given the state of the education system, both private and public, this is not likely.

Only 35 percent of school children in the country, aged 6-16, can read a story while every other school child cannot even read a sentence. This is shameful and scandalous.

It is truth universally acknowledged that education empowers people. It allows them access to knowledge, it equalises them and opens doors for people to lift themselves out of poverty. A literate nation is a strong nation. For these reasons, and many more, education is critical to the attainment of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). Two of the eight MDGs relate to education namely, universal primary education and gender parity in primary and secondary education (girls education has a demonstrable effect on child health and environmental sustainability).

The Millennium Declaration, from which emerged the MDGs, was adopted in December 2001. Pakistan is a signatory to the Millennium Declaration and has set itself the goals of the Declaration. Goal 2 is to Ensure that, by 2015, children everywhere, boys and girls alike, will be able to complete a full course of primary schooling. Recently, with the passing of the 18th Amendment, Article 25A of the Constitution now provides that The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age five to sixteen in such manner as may be determined by law.

All that looks good on paper. Whats happening on the ground is something altogether different. The truth is, given current budget allocations for education, there is absolutely no chance that this country will reach its MDG on education by 2015. In fact, according to the Pakistan Education Task Force, at current rates of progress, no person alive today will see a Pakistan with universal education as defined in our Constitution. This means three things: first, all foreign and domestic aid and funding in furtherance of the MDG on education has been wasted; second, Pakistan has defaulted on an international commitment; and third, the fundamental right to education of millions of Pakistani children is being violated. The last is the most depressing, as Pakistan has squandered foreign aid before and violations of fundamental rights is nothing new. Whats depressing is that the future prospects of millions of children of Pakistan has more or less been snuffed out.

Pakistan spent 2.5 percent of its budget on schooling in 2005/2006. It now spends just 1.5 percent in the areas that need it most. This is less than the subsidies handed out to inefficient public sector entities such as PIA, PEPCO and Pakistan Steel. In Punjab, two years ago, the total allocation for education, health and public health education combined was less than the allocation for the building of roads and bridges.

But money isnt the problem. There are 26 countries in the world poorer than Pakistan who send more of their children to school. What is clear is that the issue is not about money as it is about will. Given the facts as they stand, it is saddening to see that there is no will to do something to improve literacy.

There are public misconceptions when it comes to the failure of the state to provide the fundamental rights it guarantees to its citizens. For example, we often hear that public school teachers are poorly paid. The facts are to the contrary. Public school teachers receive as much as 2/3rds more than their private sector counterparts. Whats the real issue is the fact that, on any given day, 10-15 percent of teachers absent themselves from their duties teaching. So the issue isnt really about budget allocations or teacher salaries, its about management.

Another public misperception is that, given the state of public education, the gap is being addressed by Madrassahs. This is not true. Because of the state of public education and the great demand for education facilities, as many as 1/3rd of all rural children attend (slightly more expensive) private schools. According to several studies, no more than six percent of students attend Madrassahs. The network to provide quality education to children exists. It needs to be strengthened.

So what is to be done? The Federal Government has created the Pakistan Education Task Force to forge a way forward. One wishes them the best of luck. Primary and secondary education are subjects of the provincial government, but the interest of the Federal Government in this area cannot be ignored. However, what is crucial for the Task Force is to coordinate and work with provincial departments and to harmonise the many efforts of the many government and non-government organisations in this field. As for us, the common citizen, it is imperative we do not let government get away from abdicating its responsibility. Citizens must realise that the right to education is as important, say, as the right to movement and assembly, free trade and even life. Any step or action that threatens the freedom to receive education is as violent as a step or action that contravenes other fundamental rights. Citizens must demand more than hollow promises from their leaders.

The writer is a lawyer and has an interest in urban issues.