All-Deaf-Group demands a separate quota in govt jobs

LAHORE – The All Deaf Group demanded a one percent quota from the two percent quota for the disabled in the government jobs. They complained that whenever an advertisement for a government job appeared in newspapers, it signified that the disabled people had the quota, and on that quota, when a deaf or dumb person applied for the job, he was rejected and discriminated against in the interview.

They termed this treatment as ‘cruel, humiliating and highly unjust’. They said that the disabled could not compete in all areas with the ones not disabled but here their own quota was not being recognized and the deaf were being discriminated against in their own quota. Thus, they appealed to the Punjab chief minister ensure that the deaf and the dumb are given their rights.