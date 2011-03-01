KEMU and MLTAP organise seminar on molecular biology

Lahore – The Medical Laboratory Technologists Association of Pakistan (MLTAP) in collaboration with the King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore organised a national CME-based seminar on medical laboratory technology, titled Molecular Biology and Laboratory Medicine. CEMB Lahore Director Dr Tayyab Husnain chaired the function. Addressing participants, MLTAP President Ali Malik and Punjab chapter president Raza Mohaiyuddin said that manifesto of the MLTAP is to promote literary activities among medical students and laboratory technologists in a bid to enhance their academic and research-related capabilities.

The MLTAP is organising a series of seminars in medical colleges nationwide. “Medical technologists are backbone of the health sector and need of the hour”, speakers said. They also highlighted the problems being faced by MLTs at various institutions and demanded the rulers to help resolve their issues including creation of new seats for medical technologists, approval of their service structure, establishing the technologist council, admission of MLT students in concerned graduate and postgraduate programmes. Malik said that the MLTAP is raising a voice in favour of MLTs throughout the world and would continue doing so.

Afterwards, shields were awarded to guests, speakers, organisers and officials of MLTAP and certificates were also distributed among participants.