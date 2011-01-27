Problems of generation gap

Generations, despite any day and age, have their set mind and rules which invariably are difficult to mend. We all think of kids to be like soft clay, and by the time they grow up, the society in which they stay largely constitutes their upbringing. The rest is determined by the norms that they all live by.

Generation gap is the major reason today why parents and children are moving away from each other. As we all know, the environment has changed, so the life style and with that the mind of children also changes. Todays generation doesnt like others interfering in any of their personal matters; they dont like parents ordering them, and if they try and tell them whats wrong for them, they misbehave with their parents.

The question is what the reason behind all this is. Generation gap is basically created by the people themselves. They dont talk to their children and share their own points of views with the children. The parents are just too busy with their work and jobs that they dont have time for their family and their children. They realise it only when there has a huge distance between the kids and the parents.

As to the different attitude of life, the people belonging to the old generation always wonder what has gone wrong with the new generation. They feel that during their time, young boys and girls were better behaved, more obedient and had greater respect for elders. Young people, on the other hand, feel that they are capable enough to learn on their own rather than lean heavily on the older generation for any guidance.

The generation gap between parents and their children really refers to poor communication or lack of thereof. It is worth noting that the generation gap doesn’t always apply to all families. Most often it comes down to the parents and the children having different opinions and values, which by itself is not necessarily a problem. Parents should understand this thing that children need some space. They should keep an eye on children but should not impose on them any restrictions.

AFIA ZAHEER

Lahore