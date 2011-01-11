LG opens mobile care service center

LAHORE – LG Electronics, (LG), a global leader and technology innovator in mobile communications recently organised an entertaining and interactive activity for its trade partners and official GSM dealers at its LG Mobile Care and Delight service center in Karachi.

The core objective of this activity was to improve dealer’s confidence on LG GSM products and most importantly receive feedback from dealers for rapid resolution. The activity was aimed to boost up secondary sales through better relationships with the dealers.