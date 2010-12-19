Balochistan Economic Forum to tap investment of $130.5 million

KARACHI – Balochistan Economic Forum President Sardar Shoukat AK Popalzai in an exclusive interview to Pakistan Today highlighted the initiatives and achievements of his young but assertive organisation.

The Balochistan Economic Forum (BEF) is expected to garner an investment of $130.5 million in Balochistan from Australia, Holland, China, and Poland in the fields of agriculture, fruit farming, and coal processing in the course of next year. He added that the forum’s representatives are scheduled to call upon relevant officials in these countries during January and February 2011.

Discussing current progress, he stated that Holland and Australia have already been contacted through diplomatic channels and have agreed to provide funding of